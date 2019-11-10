Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,076.15 ($14.06).

Get IMI alerts:

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12). The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 986.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 991.04.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.