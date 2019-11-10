Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFD. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

LON:HFD opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 303.80 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 6.18 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

