Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.27

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 25978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 710.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,885 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

