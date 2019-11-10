Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $120.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

