Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,128. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.