Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Walter J. Haas Sells 122,077 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $2,091,179.01. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. 1,057,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,977. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

