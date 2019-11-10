Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the quarter. CAE accounts for about 1.1% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CAE by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.