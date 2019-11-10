Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE:LCI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. 2,738,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.22. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $119,294.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.