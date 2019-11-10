Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $59.16. 4,699,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

