Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 355 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after buying an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

