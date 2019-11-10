L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. ValuEngine downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

