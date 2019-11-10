KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Raised to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 million and a P/E ratio of -36.62. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.90.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.