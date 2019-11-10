KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Raised to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 million and a P/E ratio of -36.62. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.90.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$365.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

