Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 31,985 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,985 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox bought 105,600 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 61,022,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,476,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

