Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,743 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 52,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $2,259,426.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,252.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $471,478.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,324,419.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,908. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,832,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.