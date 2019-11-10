Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.24 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.