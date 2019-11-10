Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in FedEx by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 174,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,977. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

