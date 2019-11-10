Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KFY. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4,398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 462,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 451,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,835,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.