Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4,841.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 212,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSE:KTB opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

About Kontoor Brands

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.