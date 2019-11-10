Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
NYSE:KTB opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.
