Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Knight Equity started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,289. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

