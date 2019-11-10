Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.24. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 8,096,398 shares changing hands.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of -0.05.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 481,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,978,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 24.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 873,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 13,062.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

