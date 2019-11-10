Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $106.59 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

