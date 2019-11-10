KeyCorp Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.97.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

