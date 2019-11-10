Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hershey by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Hershey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 46.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8,298.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,103,372 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

HSY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,769. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

