Keybank National Association OH Sells 36,733 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 36,733 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BP were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $446,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,840,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,110 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BP from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

BP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 6,955,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

