Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,146 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Motco bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. 692,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

