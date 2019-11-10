Keybank National Association OH Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $50,011,521.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,788. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.