Kevin L. Cornwell Sells 1,667 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UTMD opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $110.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

