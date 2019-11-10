Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.22 EPS.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 2,595,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,020.00. Insiders have bought 105,727 shares of company stock worth $2,609,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

