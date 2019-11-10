Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.02 ($24.44).

Shares of freenet stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €21.49 ($24.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,327 shares. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.55.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

