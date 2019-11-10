Kcash (KCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $999,393.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $999,393.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

