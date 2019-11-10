Kaman Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaman in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. Kaman has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $57,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kaman by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaman by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.