Justin Chon Sells 1,968 Shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Stock

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

Shares of NYSE PCB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,140. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,479 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,550,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

