Jupiter European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 775 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 779.40 ($10.18), approximately 142,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 152,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781 ($10.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 799.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 768.96. The firm has a market cap of $861.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

