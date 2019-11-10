Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 4,074,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,487,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,563,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,336,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,477,000 after buying an additional 82,692 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,426,000 after buying an additional 904,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,267,000 after buying an additional 231,399 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

