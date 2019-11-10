Jr. Charles E. Ruch Sells 1,050 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) EVP Jr. Charles E. Ruch sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $17,251.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

