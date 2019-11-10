JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.18 ($19.97).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

