JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.60 ($53.02).

JST stock opened at €30.20 ($35.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.98 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 52 week high of €36.25 ($42.15).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

