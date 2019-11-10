Joseph R. Leonti Sells 2,228 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PH opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average of $172.39. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $201.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.