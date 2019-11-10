Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post $12.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.47 million and the highest is $12.65 million. Joint reported sales of $9.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $46.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $46.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.72 million, with estimates ranging from $58.05 million to $59.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Joint stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a P/E ratio of 478.75 and a beta of 1.01. Joint has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

