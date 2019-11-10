Jefferies Financial Group Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $119.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.93 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.66.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.21. 1,777,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 111,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

