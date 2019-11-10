Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Synthorx in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synthorx’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Get Synthorx alerts:

THOR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Synthorx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Synthorx stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. Synthorx has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.