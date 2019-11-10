Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.18.

LHC Group stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

