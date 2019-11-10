Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE:JELD opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.