JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.13 ($31.54).

EPA:DEC opened at €25.80 ($30.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.11. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

