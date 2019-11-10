JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JBGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,875,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,242,000 after purchasing an additional 928,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,603 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,656,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

