Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Relx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:RELX opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

