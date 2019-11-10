Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.90 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15.

