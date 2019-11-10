Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 349.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,057 shares of company stock worth $5,336,085 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

