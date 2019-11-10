Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $5,377,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

