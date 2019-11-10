Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 65.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NOV opened at $23.38 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -292.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

